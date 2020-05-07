Leaked: New Ultra-Powerful Samsung Phone

Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has reportedly been caught out publicly testing a radical new smartphone, with ultra-powerful capacity tipped for 2021 at the earliest.

Reported by Forbes and spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has been seen logging benchmarks on GFXBench for its first Galaxy smartphone to incorporate a custom AMD Radeon GPU:

138.25 frames per second (fps) in Aztec Normal (versus Snapdragon 865 Adreno 650 GPU at 53 fps)

58 fps in Aztec High (versus Adreno 650 GPU at 20 fps)

Should the stats prove correct, Samsung’s forthcoming AMD-powered smartphone could deliver around two and a half times the grunt of the fastest Android chipset on the market.

The performance is also notably above the iPhone 11’s Apple A13 chipset.

Disclosed back in Samsung’s Q2Y19 earnings report, the Korean giant revealed it expects the first Samsung-AMD chips to enter the market by 2021 at the earliest.

It remains to be seen whether the impact of the COVID19 pandemic will push that out.

The news follows reports Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is also on the way, coupled with a second-iteration of the Galaxy Fold.

Should the latest reports prove correct, it appears Samsung may be working on a truly gaming-changing ultra-powerful smartphone for 2021.

It comes after Q1 global smartphone shipments fared the lowest number on record, following the impact of coronavirus. Some commentators claim premium new phone launches may be delayed until global economies bounce back.