Leaked Samsung Galaxy A52 Pics: 3.5mm Headphone Jack & Quad-Rear Camera

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A52 Pics: 3.5mm Headphone Jack & Quad-Rear Camera

By | 21 Jan 2021
,

Samsung’s upcoming mid-range Galaxy A52 smartphone has been leaked in new images, with evidence the model has a killer camera setup and will keep the headphone jack.

The back-panel side of the unreleased A-series device, leaked by 91mobiles, reveals a quad-rear camera housed in a rectangular module, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

The phone is also tipped to have a ‘Glasstic’ back, which is a mix of plastic and glass and is seen on other Samsung phones such as the S20 FE.

Leaked images of the Galaxy A52 show it in black, but Samsung is known for offering a range of colour themes upon launch.

Credit: 91mobiles

The A52 also doesn’t appear to have a fingerprint scanner on the rear side, so punters are guessing the phone will have an in-display sensor on the front screen.

The Galaxy A52 is also understood to measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm (10mm with the rear camera bump). The quad-camera could also include a primary high-resolution sensor with a ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro unit.

There are no images of the front of the Galaxy A52, so the specs are anyone’s guess. However, the 5G variant of this model is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

It is also tipped to run on Android 11 with 15W fast charging.

The device is expected to launch sometime in Q1 2021 in India and the arrival in global markets is still unconfirmed

