Samsung appears to be skipping the release of next generation Galaxy Buds this year, and instead are opting for the creation of a Fan Edition (FE) line. They are tipped to debut by the end of the year, alongside the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet.

Leaked renders showcase the new potential design as well as some of the features. The FE Buds seem to share a similar design to the original Galaxy Buds and Buds+, with added wing tips for better ear security. A leaked manual indicates the company will be providing two wing tip sizes: S/M and M/L.

The charging case appears to be the same as the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro, square-shaped, rounded corners, and a USB-C charging port. It’s currently unclear if wireless charging is supported. It’s expected to come in black only, with four total microphones: two for each bud.