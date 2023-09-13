Intel have announced an upgraded Thunderbolt 5 interface standard, supporting up to 120Gbps bandwidth, and is the equivalent of three times more than the Thunderbolt 4.

Still utilising the USB-C connector, Thunderbolt 5 is backwards compatible with previous Thunderbolt/USB standards, meaning existing passive 1 meter cables should work, however there will be new certification testing.

It utilises four 40Gbps lanes (two in each direction: for transmitter and receiver), all for default 80Gbps bi-directional bandwidth.

Next generation monitors will have a boost mode converting one receiver lane to a transmitter lane for up to 120Gbps video bandwidth.

GM of the Client Connectivity Division, Intel, Jason Ziller said “Thunderbolt 5 will provide industry-leading performance and capability for connecting computers to monitors, docks, storage and more. Intel is excited to continue our tradition of leadership for wired connectivity solutions. Thunderbolt is now the mainstream port for connectivity on mobile PCs, and delivering the next generation of performance with Thunderbolt 5 will provide even more capability for the most demanding users.”

Intel is claiming Thunderbolt 5 enables multiple 8K monitor connections, and supports three 4K monitors at 144Hz, and up to 540Hz refresh rate.

It’s expected that more extreme combinations of resolution and refresh rate could be possible, but it all depends on video parameters. The company are referring to PC signals (4:4:4 RGB).

The 120Gbps bandwidth compares to “just” 48Gbps for HDMI 2.1, and there is no word yet on whether TVs and video players will adopt Thunderbolt in the future. It’s still mainly for PCs.

Thunderbolt 5 also supports ultra-fast data transfer and power charging, with Intel claiming the ultra-high bandwidth will help external GPUs take off.

The first devices and accessories with Thunderbolt 5 are expected to become available next year.