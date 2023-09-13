The Apple leaks surrounding the 2nd gen AirPods Pro switching to USB-C for its charging case proved true, and it’s a win for consumers who can now use the same charger for the AirPods, an iPad, and MacBook.

The move by Apple is cheaper for consumers but also more convenient because AirPods need to be charged pretty frequently, and also it’s just handy to use the charger closest to the user.

The battery case has a 523 mAh battery, and consumers can also charge the case wirelessly.

Additionally, Apple has made the new AirPods more dust-resistant and added a slightly higher water protection with the change from IPX4 to IP54 for the new pods.

According to Digital Trends, they would be OK if the pods are splashed, but please don’t chuck them in the pool.

Apple also claims the wireless audio should be slightly better.

To get the newest AirPods Pro, the 3rd gen pods will cost $279 in Australia.