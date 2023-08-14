HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Pixel 8 Launching New 'Audio Magic Eraser'

Pixel 8 Launching New ‘Audio Magic Eraser’

By | 14 Aug 2023

In the leaked 14-second promo video seen below, a new “Audio Magic Eraser” feature appears to reduce background sound in videos and could be added to the upcoming Pixel 8.

On a phone appearing to be a new light blue shade, the video is played and shows that by pressing the new button feature, the sounds of wheels on the pavement can be identified and adjusted.

After the revision to the video, the video is replayed, but with notably less sound coming from the wheels.

At the end of the clip, it says: “The only phone with Audio Magic Erase”.

The release schedule for Google is typically in October, so we will not have long to learn more about all of the Pixel 8 features.



