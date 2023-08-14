Apple is criticising the federal government’s proposal to police its payment services which, according to the tech giant, is a serious overstep in power and is compelled by major banks worried about their own interests.

The government is considering a new proposal to expand on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) authority to include digital payment platform governance, an action Apple asserts could undermine the security of iPhones.

Within submissions to Treasury obtained by The Australian Financial Review, Apple claims by backing this proposal, the government risks restricting high-tech innovations, which could damage its intellectual property rights.

Australia’s major financial institutions and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), specifically, are advocating to be given more influence and authority to standardise tech companies that are progressively working in the payment space.

The last time payment legislation was approved was 25 years ago, and within the regulation, demands could not be made to technology firms for data that are not subject to price guidelines like credit card companies, and there could not be any obligatory rules concerning smartphone access.

If the new regulation passes, the legislation will expand on the RBA’s and the Treasurer’s authority by exposing big tech to a licensing regime that could permit banks to interfere in the way Apple oversees access to its digital wallet.

Apple maintains that there has been “no demonstrated case” for any interference in its most recent display of a counterattack in the multi-year argument against Australia’s largest bank.

But according to the Financial Review, the CBA said in its submission the new licensing guidelines are to ensure companies like Apple are held to certain standards and the regulation must “not encourage free riders and loopholes that could be disproportionately exploited by overseas technology companies”.

The CBA also claimed “regulators should have the ability to regulate all participants that form part of the payments ecosystem” because large technology firms could bring about a “hollowing out of domestic industry”.

With Apple Wallet, the tech firm is a progressively more critical part of the payment ecosystem as it is available in 75 countries, with roughly 10,000 financial institutions and other card issuers using the wallet.

The tech company claims its digital wallets allow smaller financial firms to compete with other big fish, which is why the larger banks are demanding more legislation now.

It also is big business with Australian banks shelling out over $110 million in annual fees to Apple to allow a growing number of iPhone users to make their card payments.

“Regulating functions which only have an indirect and limited role is contrary to the objective of promoting greater competition, diversity, and innovation with the payment ecosystem,” Apple’s submission claims.

Additionally, the tech firm cautioned the new legislation could jeopardise competition with more barriers to entry and that it lacks clarity, which could produce inadvertent consequences affecting retailers, third-party ATMs operators, and more.