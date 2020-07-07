HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Leaked: Google Pixel 5 Renders

Leaked: Google Pixel 5 Renders

By | 7 Jul 2020
, ,

[Image credit: Pigtou]

New leaks claim to reveal the Google Pixel 5 ahead of its launch later this year, despite the continued delay of the Pixel 4a.

The news follows the absence of the Pixel 4a, which has reportedly been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New leaked CAD renders reflect a phone which closely resembles former leaks for the Pixel 4a, offering a dual-camera set-up and fingerprint scanner for the suspected Pixel 5.

It contrasts the focus on facial recognition apparent in the Pixel 4.

Previous leaks for the Pixel 5 XL reflect a triple rear camera set-up.

Due to the delay of the Pixel 4a, some commentators suspect the launch of the Pixel 5 could be pushed back even further, potentially into late 2020.

[Image: Pigtou]

Consumers will have to wait and see the legitimacy of the Pixel 5 leaks, with more expected to land closer to its suspected launch later this year.

Some sources suggest the Pixel 5 may even ship with a mid-range chipset.

The news comes after Google confirmed it was discontinuing the Pixel 3, no longer selling it from its online store, and with limited qualities available from retail partners.

[Image: Pigtou]

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , ,
You may also like
OZ Group Pushes EU To Probe Google Fitbit Take Over Deal
Google Buy Smart Glasses Maker After ‘Glass’ Flop
Google’s Apple AirDrop Rival Coming Soon
Google Will No Longer Automatically Store Photos
Google ‘Smart Home Virtual Summit’ Next Week
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Consumer Confidence Continues To Fall As COVID Cases Resurge
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
July 7, 2020
/
CE Distributors: ‘Border Closure Won’t Stop Deliveries’
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
July 7, 2020
/
Target Lists Huge Range On Catch After Wesfarmers Buy
Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2020
/
Former The Good Guys CEO Up To His Neck In Dodgy Problems
Finance Industry Investigation
/
July 7, 2020
/
COVID Shopping: Afterpay Sales Up 127%
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Consumer Confidence Continues To Fall As COVID Cases Resurge
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
July 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index is now at its lowest point in nearly two months, at 92.1 – some...
Read More