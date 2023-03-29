Latitude customers from as far back as 2005 could be impacted by the massive cyberattack the company suffered earlier this month.

Victims include legacy customers of the company, known as GE prior to 2015, as well as some customers who merely enquired about its services.

Latitude has confirmed the theft of 7.9 million driver’s license numbers; 53,000 passport numbers; and 6.1 million customer records which include personal information. The customer records are separate customers from the driver’s license numbers.

This news comes as two law firms mount a class action suit, and the Office of the Australian Information Commission confirms it is investigating the breach to decide what penalties it will bestow on the financial firm.

Gordon Legal and Hayden Stephens and Associates have launched latitudedatabreach.com.au and are asking impacted customers to sign up.

“We encourage you to register to ensure that you will get regular updates on any potential legal action and compensation that may be sought on your behalf,” the site reads.

“The information that you provide to us will only be used to assist us in this legal investigation: we will not contact you for any other purpose.”

Gordon Legal partner James Naughton said the two firms are investigating “how a breach of this size could occur.”

“Latitude customers deserve to understand their legal rights and the steps that have been taken to protect their personal data.”

Slater and Gordon is also circling.

“We continue to monitor the developments and are particularly concerned by the suggestion that some of those affected may have been customers up to 18 years ago,” a spokesperson said.co-ordinated response.”