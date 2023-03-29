HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Motorola Edge 40 And 40 Pro Leaks

By | 29 Mar 2023

With an official announcement not far off, new leaks about the Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro show a very positive picture for the future of smartphones.

The Edge 40 Pro is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and pack 12GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage, as well as a 6.7″ full HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate.

To keep that all rolling, there’s a 4600mAh battery, that supports 125W fast charging via USB-C.

For cameras, it’s said to have three rear shooters – two 50MP, one wide and one ultrawide, as well as a 12MP telephoto lens. Then up front there’s reports of a 60MP selfie cam.

It will also run Android 13, so it sounds like it will basically be a Galaxy S23 with different cameras.

Renders show it to have a rounded, nearly bezel-less screen. The Edge 40 is said to have a 6.55″ 1080x2400px pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.



