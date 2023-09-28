Fortnite producer Epic Games Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reassess a ruling related to Apple Inc.’s App Store policies not violating federal antitrust laws.

If this ruling is overturned, billions of revenue dollars are on the line for Apple, which charges developers a commission of up to 30% for digital goods and services offered through its App Store. The goal for Epic is to get around paying this fee for its games.

This is the latest legal action taken by Epic, which continues to take on Apple over the way the iPhone maker runs its marketplace.

It has yet to be decided whether the Supreme Court will take up the case, but the court could agree by the end of the year.

In 2021, a Californian federal judge denounced Epic’s case that Apple’s online marketplace procedures broke federal law by excluding third-party app marketplaces on its operating system.

A decision was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April, but on the flip side, an appeal was also supported in Epic’s favor and related to Apple hindering developers from allowing customers to know about alternate payment methods.

One thing is certain: Apple will not take this lying down and is expected to take up a petition with the Supreme Court opposing the part in the ruling backing Epic.

In August, the Supreme Court declined Epic’s appeal to let developers begin to allow iPhone users to have other buying choices.

Within Epic’s petition, the Supreme Court is tasked to explore whether there’s an alternative path to add value and benefits for consumers and developers without causing damage.