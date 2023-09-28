HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Epic Contests Apple App-Store Ruling

Epic Contests Apple App-Store Ruling

By | 28 Sep 2023

Fortnite producer Epic Games Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reassess a ruling related to Apple Inc.’s App Store policies not violating federal antitrust laws.

If this ruling is overturned, billions of revenue dollars are on the line for Apple, which charges developers a commission of up to 30% for digital goods and services offered through its App Store. The goal for Epic is to get around paying this fee for its games.

This is the latest legal action taken by Epic, which continues to take on Apple over the way the iPhone maker runs its marketplace.

It has yet to be decided whether the Supreme Court will take up the case, but the court could agree by the end of the year.

In 2021, a Californian federal judge denounced Epic’s case that Apple’s online marketplace procedures broke federal law by excluding third-party app marketplaces on its operating system.

A decision was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April, but on the flip side, an appeal was also supported in Epic’s favor and related to Apple hindering developers from allowing customers to know about alternate payment methods.

One thing is certain: Apple will not take this lying down and is expected to take up a petition with the Supreme Court opposing the part in the ruling backing Epic.

In August, the Supreme Court declined Epic’s appeal to let developers begin to allow iPhone users to have other buying choices.

Within Epic’s petition, the Supreme Court is tasked to explore whether there’s an alternative path to add value and benefits for consumers and developers without causing damage.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Meta, Apple & Sony Facing VR Battle As Sales Slump Over 40%
Meta Competes With Apple & Rolls Out Meta Quest 3
Apple Facing Antitrust Lawsuit Over Apple Pay
Microsoft Says Apple Used Bing To Get More Cash From Google
Apple Says Google Search Deal Unavoidable
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Massive Shakeup At Samsung AS VP Of Mobile Quits
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
New Pixel 8 Pro Images Reveal Matte Finish
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
Meta, Apple & Sony Facing VR Battle As Sales Slump Over 40%
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
Meta Competes With Apple & Rolls Out Meta Quest 3
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
Latest Windows Update Nobbles Outlook But New Copilot Excellent
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Massive Shakeup At Samsung AS VP Of Mobile Quits
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
A massive shakeup at Samsung has seen the former Vice President of mobile, Gary McGregor a 10 year veteran quit...
Read More