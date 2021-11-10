HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Laser Cuts SmartHome Deal Big W

Laser Cuts SmartHome Deal Big W

By | 10 Nov 2021

Laser is bringing its SmartHome brand into Big W stores nationally, with reduced prices across the range, as well as a further 20 per cent of prices to entice customers to transform their homes into smart ones.

Laser and Big W are offering smart door bells for under $100, HD smart cameras for $39, and smart light bulbs for just $8.

“We have always been ‘laser’-focused on driving prices down in this category, and our range in Big W is testament to how far the smart home category has come in just a few short years,” says Chris Lau, Managing Director of Laser Co.

“Not long ago a single smart light bulb would have cost upwards of $40 each, and we can now offer Australian families far more value such that they are essentially not paying any extra to ‘go smart’. In fact these days you can get a wide combination of smart products and create a true smart home by bundling light bulbs, power plugs and maybe even a smart security camera for under $100.”

All SmartHome products are compatible with Amazon Alexa, and a Certified Google partner.

RANGE HIGHLIGHTS

Laser Smart 10W WHITE Smart Bulb – RRP $10, Sale Price $8

Laser Smart 10W RGB Smart Bulb – RRP $15, Sale Price $12

Laser Smart G80 Filament Bulb Amber – RRP $24 (new RRP $20), Sale Price $16

Laser Smart 2m LED Strip Light with USB Connector – RRP $29, Sale Price $23.20

Laser Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Dual USB and Power Monitor – RRP $29, Sale Price $19

Laser Smart Full HD Camera – RRP $49, Sale Price $39.20

Laser Smart Full HD Video Door Bell White – RRP $149, Sale Price $99

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Is Big W Struggling?
Big W Sales Dropped During Lockdowns, But Are Rising Again
All Big W Employees Must Be Vaccinated
HDMI 2.1 Cables Longer And More Reliable Than Ever
Laser Increases Team In China
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google App Puts Your Pet Into Art Immortality
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
Myer Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent On Bourke St Flagship
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
REVIEW: Sharp TVs Are Back & Their New 60″ 4K Offering Has A Lot To Offer
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
COMMENT: Why Gerry Harvey Has To Go
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
Gym Gear And Hot Tubs Among Most Regretted Purchases
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google App Puts Your Pet Into Art Immortality
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Proving animal lovers really do think the world of their furry, scaled or feathered friends, Pet Portraits through Google lets...
Read More