HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia Post Add 4,000 Workers To Handle Click Frenzy

Australia Post Add 4,000 Workers To Handle Click Frenzy

By | 10 Nov 2021

Australia Post has bolstered operations as Click Frenzy marks the beginning of the holiday sales season.

“Click Frenzy is the start of the pre-Christmas sale period, and we’ve been working hard to ready our network,” said Australia Post executive GM Gary Starr.

“We’ve got over 45 new and repurposed operational and retail sites up and running, additional planes in the air, over 4,000 new team members coming on board, and we’re delivering on weekends when and where we need to – all to ensure we can get parcels to our customers as quickly as possible.”

November has usurped December as the most popular shopping month of the year, and Starr is determined to be prepared.

“From our latest customer research, we know this growth will continue with over two-in-five shoppers intending to buy their Christmas presents online this month, making November the most popular month for online Christmas shopping.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
AusPost Shuts ShopMate As Online Shopping Catches Up
AusPost Spend $400M To Meet Parcel Demand
Toys ‘R’ Us Guarantee Next-Day Delivery As Parcels Pile Up At AusPost
Amazon Set To Dominate Over Local Retailers At Christmas
EXCLUSIVE: StarTrack Jack Up Prices, As They Battle Union Problems
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google App Puts Your Pet Into Art Immortality
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
Myer Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent On Bourke St Flagship
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
REVIEW: Sharp TVs Are Back & Their New 60″ 4K Offering Has A Lot To Offer
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
COMMENT: Why Gerry Harvey Has To Go
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
Gym Gear And Hot Tubs Among Most Regretted Purchases
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google App Puts Your Pet Into Art Immortality
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Proving animal lovers really do think the world of their furry, scaled or feathered friends, Pet Portraits through Google lets...
Read More