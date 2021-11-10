Australia Post has bolstered operations as Click Frenzy marks the beginning of the holiday sales season.

“Click Frenzy is the start of the pre-Christmas sale period, and we’ve been working hard to ready our network,” said Australia Post executive GM Gary Starr.

“We’ve got over 45 new and repurposed operational and retail sites up and running, additional planes in the air, over 4,000 new team members coming on board, and we’re delivering on weekends when and where we need to – all to ensure we can get parcels to our customers as quickly as possible.”

November has usurped December as the most popular shopping month of the year, and Starr is determined to be prepared.

“From our latest customer research, we know this growth will continue with over two-in-five shoppers intending to buy their Christmas presents online this month, making November the most popular month for online Christmas shopping.”