With their shares slumping by 35 per cent, and $12 billion wiped from the value of the fitness business, and still handling fallout from the recall of their treadmills earlier this year following the death of a six-year-old who was pulled underneath one, Peloton have released the Guide, its first connected strength product, a camera that uses AI to help you strength train smarter.

Using machine learning and smart camera tech, it tracks your movements, assesses your form and recommends classes focused on the muscle groups you need to work on.

Looking like a small webcam, it sits on your media console and connects to your TV. As you work out, you see your image on screen alongside the instructor to compare your form in real time.

It also comes with a heart-rate monitor and remote control, and is voice activated, and will be available in Australia early next year.

This comes at a time when they have just set up stores within David Jones, and buyer-remorse is kicking in after pandemic-fueled lockdown online shopping, with 39 per cent of UK shoppers regretting buying fitness equipment.