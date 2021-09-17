HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Large Digital Billboards Coming To A City Near You: JC Decaux

Large Digital Billboards Coming To A City Near You: JC Decaux

By | 17 Sep 2021

As huge brands such as Apple and Samsung increasingly rely upon huge digital installations to advertise their huge digital products, JC Decaux has announced its plans to turn 18 traditional, large format billboards into digital advertising spaces before the end of 2021.

The new billboards will be seen on the North Shore of Sydney, on the Western Freeway and Nepean Highway in Melbourne, and on Edward Street in Brisbane’s CBD.

“The appetite for digital out-of-home has never been higher, with speed, agility and accountability front of mind for our clients,” explains JC Decaux CEO Steve O’Connor.

“As we see an increasing trend and growth to digitisation, this demand is only going to accelerate over the coming years.

“Our digital out-of-home strategy remains a high priority for us, as we endeavour to offer effective and progressive solutions for our partners.”

Classic non-moving billboards will still be part of its advertising offerings.

“With their 24/7 dedicated exposure, our Classic Large Format sites will remain an important part of our portfolio,” O’Connor reassures those not ready to make the leap.

“There is still a significant place in the market for Classic for brands that want exclusivity for their product.”

 

About Post Author
,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Samsung Rolls Out Affordable 5G Tablet
Latest News Samsung
/
September 17, 2021
/
Google’s Pixel 6 Series Is The Worst-Kept Secret: All The Info
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Strange Google Maps Bug Randomly Navigates In Indian Accent
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Samsung & The Louvre Bring Timeless Art To Frame TVs
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you’re waiting for a parcel to be delivered next week, be prepared to wait a little longer than usual,...
Read More