As huge brands such as Apple and Samsung increasingly rely upon huge digital installations to advertise their huge digital products, JC Decaux has announced its plans to turn 18 traditional, large format billboards into digital advertising spaces before the end of 2021.

The new billboards will be seen on the North Shore of Sydney, on the Western Freeway and Nepean Highway in Melbourne, and on Edward Street in Brisbane’s CBD.

“The appetite for digital out-of-home has never been higher, with speed, agility and accountability front of mind for our clients,” explains JC Decaux CEO Steve O’Connor.

“As we see an increasing trend and growth to digitisation, this demand is only going to accelerate over the coming years.

“Our digital out-of-home strategy remains a high priority for us, as we endeavour to offer effective and progressive solutions for our partners.”

Classic non-moving billboards will still be part of its advertising offerings.

“With their 24/7 dedicated exposure, our Classic Large Format sites will remain an important part of our portfolio,” O’Connor reassures those not ready to make the leap.

“There is still a significant place in the market for Classic for brands that want exclusivity for their product.”