HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Strange Google Maps Bug Randomly Navigates In Indian Accent

Strange Google Maps Bug Randomly Navigates In Indian Accent

By | 17 Sep 2021

One of the funniest, and thankfully least harmful, software bugs of late has seen users of Google Maps suddenly hit with a navigation voice change, in which an “East Indian voice” intermittently jumps in and starts giving directions.

Several users have reported this issue on Reddit, however at this stage it is not apparent how widely-spread the problem is.

As seen below, Google is aware of the problem, and “working on a fix” which will be coming soon.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Microsoft Fixes Critical PrintNightmare Bug
Google Maps Delivers Street View Of Railway Stations
Google Maps Is Getting A 2021 Refresh With New AI Functions
Google Adds Coronavirus Data To Maps
Google Maps Offers To Alert Users To Covid-19 Travel Restriction
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Samsung Rolls Out Affordable 5G Tablet
Latest News Samsung
/
September 17, 2021
/
Google’s Pixel 6 Series Is The Worst-Kept Secret: All The Info
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Large Digital Billboards Coming To A City Near You: JC Decaux
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Samsung & The Louvre Bring Timeless Art To Frame TVs
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you’re waiting for a parcel to be delivered next week, be prepared to wait a little longer than usual,...
Read More