One of the funniest, and thankfully least harmful, software bugs of late has seen users of Google Maps suddenly hit with a navigation voice change, in which an “East Indian voice” intermittently jumps in and starts giving directions.

Several users have reported this issue on Reddit, however at this stage it is not apparent how widely-spread the problem is.

As seen below, Google is aware of the problem, and “working on a fix” which will be coming soon.