Solar panels for housing are no longer just a fad. New figures reveal that one in five homes are now generating their own power through solar panels.

However, only one in 13 has taken the next step and installed batteries to store power generated during the day for use at night.

Cost is often cited as one reason for lagging, with typical home battery systems costing between $8000 and $15,000, but Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is touting what he says is a possible solution.

He said at the weekend that a future Labor Government would invest $200 million in community batteries capable of storing energy produced by up to hundreds of households.

Albo said the community batteries would allow those with solar panels to extract full benefit for their investment without the upfront cost of installing their own battery system.

Current research cited in a report by the McKell Institute shows community batteries of 500kWh, supporting up to 250 households, are most feasible at this stage.

Combined with a separate study from the Australian National University, boffins suggest each community battery would cost about $500,000. Trials of community batteries are under way across the nation.