Home > Industry > Salesforce Pledges Big New Push For Slack Down Under

Salesforce Pledges Big New Push For Slack Down Under

By | 7 Apr 2021

Workplace software company Slack – which was acquired by US giant Salesforce for an outlay of US$27 billion in December – is looking to make greater inroads in Australia, following the takeover.

Slack’s founder Stewart Butterfield told the Sydney Morning Herald: “Australia is a very important market and interestingly, harder to crack than some other markets.

“The customers that we reach in Australia tend to be either resource extraction or financial services … and they’re frankly more conservative and it’s taken us longer to make real progress.”

He added: “The track record has been really good, but there’s room for a lot more expansion and a lot more opportunities.”

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has described the takeover as “a match made in heaven”. He has predicted that together Salesforce and Slack will “shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world.”

