Kim Kardashian Papped Wearing Unannounced Beats Fit Pro

By | 28 Oct 2021

Kim Kardashian has been photographed wearing what appear to be the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds, a product that Apple hasn’t yet announced.

The earbuds are similar to the Beats Studio Buds, which were introduced to the year in much the same way, after LeBron James was photographed wearing them prior to an official announcement.

9to5Mac report that the earbuds will feature Active Noise Cancellation, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and 6 hours of battery life with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on, or 7 hours with Adaptive EQ.

The earbuds are expected to be officially announced next week.

