Beats Fit Pro Want To Hit The Gym With You

Beats Fit Pro Want To Hit The Gym With You

2 Nov 2021

We saw Kim Kardashian out in LA wearing a pair last week, now, as predicted, Apple-owned audio company Beats have officially announced their latest earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, with a wingtip design said to keep them locked in place so you can listen to tunes and take calls during even strenuous activity.

Described by Beats as their “most advanced earphones to date”, they come with active noise cancellation that adjusts 200 times a second, IPX4-rated water resistance, and up to 30 hours of playback with the USB-C rechargeable case. A full charge offers up to seven hours playback. A five-minute quick charge will keep you in the zone for an hour.

Thanks to the Apple H1 chip as in the AirPods 3, they have one-step pairing, auto synching, auto switching between iCloud devices, dynamic head tracking, an eartip test to ensure best fit, hands-free access to “Hey Siri”, and the “Find My” feature in iOS if they go missing.

Fashion-conscious fans will appreciate the four colour variants – white, black, grey and purple/pink. Audiophiles will be more interested in the new custom transducer that Beats claim will give you “robust sound”.

There’s also a vent system to lessen treble distortion across the flexible diaphragm, and they’re compatible with Android.

Given all that, Beats’ claim the Fit Pro delivers “An emotive, powerful and balanced listening experience” seems pretty on the money.

