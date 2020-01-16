HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G Future Forum: Global Telcos Unite To Advance New Tech

5G Future Forum: Global Telcos Unite To Advance New Tech

By | 16 Jan 2020
, , , , ,

Telstra has joined other global telcos, including Vodafone, to create a new 5G forum.

It’s an exclusive club that Telstra says will help advance specifications for the 5G mobile data connectivity.

The 5G Future Forum’s (5GFF) primary function is to ‘collaborate to develop interoperable 5G specifications across key geographic regions.’

(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

The founding members of the 5GFF include América Móvil, KT, Rogers, Telstra, Vodafone and Verizon, who will all be focused on developing 5G tech globally.

‘Telecommunications companies are in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating opportunities for their customers to take advantage of the world of possibilities enabled by 5G,’ Telstra’s group executive for networks and IT Nikos Katinakis said in a statement.

‘We are proud to stand alongside these global 5G leaders, combining our experience and capabilities, as well as 5G leadership, to develop initiatives to bring mobile-edge computing to life.’

16 July 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Dusseldorf: A Vodafone employee holds a 5G smartphone in her hand. Vodafone is the first German telecommunications company to launch a commercial 5G network. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa

Chairman and CEO of Verizon, Hans Vestberg, said it was critical for global technology partners to unite to create the most seamless global experience for customers.

‘5G is a key enabler of the next global industrial revolution, where technology will transform how we live and work. It’s critical that technology partners around the world unite to create the most seamless global experience for our customers,’ he said.

‘We are proud to join with our fellow 5G leaders to unlock the full potential of applications and solutions that will transform with 5G’s fast speeds, high reliability, improved security and single-digit latency.’

FILED – 16 July 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: The Vodafone logo can be seen in front of the company building in Duesseldorf. Vodafone Idea to increase mobile service rates. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa

Likewise, CEO of Vodafone Business said 5GFF marks an important step for ensuring customer experiences and that it opens up a wealth of opportunities for new solutions.

‘This forum of global leaders in 5G marks an important step in ensuring edge computing works seamlessly for our customers,’ said Vinod Kumar.

‘These new specifications will allow us to offer services that work consistently across the globe and support devices moving between countries. 5G opens up a wealth of opportunities for new solutions and business models and we’re excited to play a role in bringing them to life.’

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Brutal Battle Looms Wi Fi 6 & 5G Routers To Take Centre Stage
Telstra Tough Max 3: Appealing, Durable & Affordable
Apple Expected To Launch iPhone With Faster 5G Speeds
Protect Both Water & Time with Sprinkl’s Sprinkler
CES 2020: Linksys Unravel 5G and Wifi 6 Smart Home Innovations
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Sales: Popular Fitness Trackers Discounted
Amazon Brands Distribution
/
January 16, 2020
/
Pawfect Tunes: Spotify Launches Playlists For Lonely Dogs
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 16, 2020
/
Kensington Launch Surface Go Docking Station
Brands Hardware Industry
/
January 16, 2020
/
Tech To Trust: The Wireless Logitech Ergo K860 Keyboard
Brands Industry Keyboard & Mouse
/
January 16, 2020
/
Samsung Heads In New Marketing Direction
Appointment & Jobs Brands Communication
/
January 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Sales: Popular Fitness Trackers Discounted
Amazon Brands Distribution
/
January 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
If reaching your fitness goals was on your new year’s resolution list – you’re in luck. Amazon is hosting a...
Read More