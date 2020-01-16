5G Future Forum: Global Telcos Unite To Advance New Tech

Telstra has joined other global telcos, including Vodafone, to create a new 5G forum.

It’s an exclusive club that Telstra says will help advance specifications for the 5G mobile data connectivity.

The 5G Future Forum’s (5GFF) primary function is to ‘collaborate to develop interoperable 5G specifications across key geographic regions.’

The founding members of the 5GFF include América Móvil, KT, Rogers, Telstra, Vodafone and Verizon, who will all be focused on developing 5G tech globally.

‘Telecommunications companies are in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating opportunities for their customers to take advantage of the world of possibilities enabled by 5G,’ Telstra’s group executive for networks and IT Nikos Katinakis said in a statement.

‘We are proud to stand alongside these global 5G leaders, combining our experience and capabilities, as well as 5G leadership, to develop initiatives to bring mobile-edge computing to life.’

Chairman and CEO of Verizon, Hans Vestberg, said it was critical for global technology partners to unite to create the most seamless global experience for customers.

‘5G is a key enabler of the next global industrial revolution, where technology will transform how we live and work. It’s critical that technology partners around the world unite to create the most seamless global experience for our customers,’ he said.

‘We are proud to join with our fellow 5G leaders to unlock the full potential of applications and solutions that will transform with 5G’s fast speeds, high reliability, improved security and single-digit latency.’

Likewise, CEO of Vodafone Business said 5GFF marks an important step for ensuring customer experiences and that it opens up a wealth of opportunities for new solutions.

‘This forum of global leaders in 5G marks an important step in ensuring edge computing works seamlessly for our customers,’ said Vinod Kumar.

‘These new specifications will allow us to offer services that work consistently across the globe and support devices moving between countries. 5G opens up a wealth of opportunities for new solutions and business models and we’re excited to play a role in bringing them to life.’