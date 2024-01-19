KEF has released a new affordable version of its LSX wireless bookshelf speakers, the new LSX II LT Wireless Hi-Fi Speakers, available now for a cheaper price than the originals.

The company announced it’s calling them a “streamlined version of KEF’s LSX II speakers.”

These are the newest additions to KEF’s powered LS Wireless Collection, which also includes the LS50 Wireless II bookshelf speakers, and the LS60 Wireless floor-standers.

Targeting hi-fi enthusiasts, these new speakers are almost identical to their predecessor, except with a few changes.

They keep the same sleek 9.5 x 6.1 x 7.1-inch cabinets and 11th Gen Uni-Q 4.5-inch driver on the front face. They also match the power output of the predecessor, with a combined 100W per channel, EQ Digital Signal Processing, and accurate sound signature.

Additionally, they have multi-room connectivity for pairing with other KEF wireless speakers.

Onboard is the company’s W2 wireless streaming platform, providing a range of connectivity options including, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, UPnP, and AirPlay 2.

There’s also access to streaming services running gamut from Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Qobuz, and Amazon Music. The user can also use a NAS to access digital music files. All is controlled via the KEF Connect app.

They also keep the range of wired connectivity options from the predecessor, with inputs including HDMI ARC, and optical and USC-C. Additionally, there’s an RCA input.

The one input missing is the 3.5mm AUX port for connecting analog sources, seemingly catering to the digital loving crowd.

An ethernet port allows for direct connection to a router, and the delivery of PCM music files at up 24bit / 384kHz. There’s also support for DSD and MQA decoding, and up to 24bit / 96kHz resolution via optical and USC-C inputs.

The LSX II speakers require a physical connection by way of a new “specially designed C-Link USB-C PD” interspeaker connection cable to connect to each other.

They also use a single power cord connected to one speaker, and the C-Link cable powers the second speaker. They come with a 3-meter C-Link cable, however, an 8-meter cable can be purchased separately.

These bookshelf speakers are available in Graphite Grey, Stone White, and Sage Green, and retail for around A$2,195 per pair.

Until January 25th, to purchase them, the consumer will need to log into a myKEF account on kef.com.

After this, they will be available at KEF dealers and retailers.