Until now, Amazon has not turned Alexa into a cash cow and instead its more of a money pit losing much of the $3 billion in just one quarter in 2022, but now the Business Insider has claimed that that’s all about to change with the launch of a paid version of Alexa as of June 30 to help counterbalance expenses.

Amazon has not confirmed or denied this new strategy, but according to the report, ‘Alexa Plus’ would be a paid option that provides users with more specific and in-depth answers to their commands. It would essentially bring the intelligence of, for instance, a ChatGPT to your smartphone and home.

Features included in Alexa Plus could include the ability to manage their household and control all devices via the new version. There’s also an option to set up Routines by voice.

Amazon had said it was rejiggering Alexa last year, and then reports surfaced that over 15,000 users’ part of a beta test under the code name “Remarkable Alexa.”

We expect more details will follow and with regards to price, the cost of the new version is not certain, but this could be Amazon’s chance to recover some of the cost Alexa has attached to it.