British audio company KEF has launched its first pair of wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphone, a stylish product with a premium price tag to match.

The Mu7 were designed by Ross Lovegrove, who previously designed KEF’s Muon loudspeakers, Muo portable speakers, and Mu3 earphones.

Aside from Smart Active Noise Cancellation, the Mu7 headphones feature a 40mm full range dynamic driver, up to 24bit/48kHz sound via the aptX codec, latency-free Bluetooth 5.1 connection, and a whopping 40 hours use from a single charge – and eight hours from a mere 15 minute charge.

They are available in Silver Grey and Charcoal Grey, and made from precision-engineered, ergonomic aluminium construction, with a lightweight headband and memory foam ear pads.

Much like earbuds, the headphones can be controlled via a capacitive touchpad on the right earcup, through a series of taps and swipes.

“If you are wearing a particular type of headphones, they are an extension of you,” Lovegrove reasons. “Well, what is the best interface? Your finger. It’s like putting your hand over your ears, there’s this gestural elegance.”

The Mu7 headphones retail in Australia for $535.