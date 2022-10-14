HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nvidia Driver Update Gives 24% Performance Jump

Nvidia Driver Update Gives 24% Performance Jump

By | 14 Oct 2022

Nvidia has gifted gamers an early Christmas present in the form of its newest DirectX 12 driver, which adds performance boosts across the board and comes completely free.

The update was released to add support for the new flagship RTX 4090, but Nvidia has shared impressive performance figures that show the driver will upgrade numerous titles for all owners of an Nvidia GeForce RTX card.

Aside from the speed improvements, Nvidia has improved how the RTX GPUs handle DirectX 12 games, with better graphic shading, reducing CPU overhead, and adding wider resizable BAR support.

While you’ll need a high-end GPU to experience the 24 per cent boosts, even cheaper options such as the RTX 3060 Ti enjoy a 14 per cent boost in some games.

Below are Nvidia’s own maximum performance benchmarks for a number of titles:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — 24% (1080p)
Battlefield 2042 — 7% (1080p)
Borderlands 3 — 8% (1080p)
Call of Duty: Vanguard — 12% (4K)
Control — 6% (4K)
Cyberpunk 2077 — 20% (1080p)
F1 22 — 17% (4K)
Far Cry 6 — 5% (1440p)
Forza Horizon 5 — 8% (1080P)
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — 8% (4k)
Red Dead Redemption 2 — 7% (1080p)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider — 5% (1080p)
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — 5% (1080p)
Watch Dogs: Legion — 9% (1440p)

 



