Kayo Sports launched the biggest summer of cricket ever at the SCG this morning with a world record, and a packed schedule of programming.

Australian cricket star Ellyse Perry (pictured below) broke the world record for the longest bowling run-up, marching six kilometres in just over half an hour to deliver a bowl to David Warner (who hooked it into the Members Pavilion).

Ellyse Perry and host Adam Gilchrist were joined at the launch by key members of the Fox Cricket team, including Mark Waugh, Kerry O’Keeffe, Brendon Julian, Mel Jones, Kath Loughnan and Megan Barnard.

This season, legendary batsman Brian Lara will be joining the Fox Cricket commentary team, along with former South African skippers Shaun Pollock and Hashim Amla.

Given there is a record 1,600 hours of live cricket airing this summer, Fox Cricket has launched a new channel, Fox Cricket Plus, which will air live international series featuring India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and special programming stunts such as Windies Week (showing classic West Indies matches from the 80s and 90s) and Fox Cricket Classics.

The Toyota Flying Fox will be returning, providing an eagle eye view for the one-dayers against England, and the Test Series’ against the West Indies and South Africa.

Kayo is also adding games to its Kayo Freebies, including Sheffield Shield and WBBL matches, which will help lure cricket fanatics to the streaming service.

This morning’s launch also saw the Fox Cricket team pay tribute to Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds, two members of the commentary team that will be dearly missed.

“It’s a big year for Fox Cricket, the first without our much-loved mates Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds,” said Fox Sports Executive Director Steve Crawley.

“We feel extra responsibility to carry on their wonderful work under the leadership of our captain Gilly.”