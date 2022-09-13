HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 Breaks Sales Records

By | 13 Sep 2022

Nintendo has broken it’s own sales records, after Splatoon 3 became the most rapidly selling game in Japan ever.

Selling over 3.45 million copies in its first three days of sale, the new title beat out Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which earned itself the title of fastest selling Switch game with 1.88 million sales over the same period, and beat Pokemon Black and White, the fastest selling game in Japan ever, which sold 2.6 million copies in two days.

“Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa) announced that domestic sales of the Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch system have surpassed 3.45 million units in the first three days since its launch on September 9, 2022. This is the highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo Switch software within the first three days,” revealed the company’s official announcement.

Making this figure even more impressive, is that the total sales figures worldwide for the first Splatoon title reached 4.95 million, not that many more than where Splatoon 3 currently sits in the grand scheme of things.

This comes at a time where the gaming market has begun to decline following a massive boom during COVID-19 lockdowns. Consumer spending in the sector has dropped 13% in Q2 2022 in comparison to Q2 2021.

The decline has been attributed to a fall in gaming due to a return to offices as well as a looming period of economic uncertainty.



