LG Electronics Australia has partnered with Channel 10 to expand their streaming service offerings with the 10 Play app.

Users of select LG Smart TV’s will now be able to access the wide range of content offered by Network 10 which includes both local and international content exclusive in Australia to the 10 Play app.

“The arrival of the 10 Play app across LG Smart TVs amplifies our already extensive content streaming offering and demonstrates our commitment to providing Australian’s access to the latest home entertainment services and technologies,” says Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia, Tony Brown.

“We have been the global OLED leader for almost a decade now, offering bigger, better, brighter viewing experiences across our entire range, including OLED, QNED Mini LED and 4K UHD. We look forward to LG customers enjoying the latest catch-up and on-demand content via the 10 Play app.”

The new partnership will allow LG Smart TV users to watch live TV from Network 10, as well as catch-up, and on-demand TV from four channels – 10, 10 Bold, 10 Peach and 10 Shake.

The 10 Play App also provides users with exclusive content, such as World of Survivor, World of MasterChef, Hunted UK, Bachelor in Paradise US and more from September 29th.

To celebrate the new partnership, LG and Network 10 are giving away an LG 65-inch G2 Gallery Series OLED TV valued at $6,359.00. To enter, visit https://10play.com.au/win/win-a-65-lg-oled-tv/c220912lkosi.