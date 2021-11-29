Australians will now be able to stream Kayo and Binge through selected LG smart TVs.

“Both Kayo and BINGE have experienced massive subscriber growth over the past 12 months and are now the go-to destinations for sport and entertainment in Australia,” Julian Ogrin, CEO of BINGE and Kayo explains.

“We are always looking to improve our market leading user experience, as well as making our services available to more Australians, so we are thrilled that both Kayo and BINGE will now be easily accessible and available to Aussies with compatible LG TVs.”

Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia added:

“The launch of BINGE and Kayo on LG TVs is an exciting moment for us and yet another example of how we are offering Australians the best in home entertainment experiences.

“Joining our suite of existing content streaming apps, we are excited to offer our customers everything they need in home entertainment experiences, whether their passion is sport, movies or gaming.”

Kayo currently hosts over 50 sports, including the upcoming Ashes series, Big Bash league, men’s and women’s home cricket internationals, the NRL, AFL, NBA and Formula 1.