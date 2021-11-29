HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Kayo, Binge Now On LG Smart TVs

Kayo, Binge Now On LG Smart TVs

By | 29 Nov 2021

Australians will now be able to stream Kayo and Binge through selected LG smart TVs.

“Both Kayo and BINGE have experienced massive subscriber growth over the past 12 months and are now the go-to destinations for sport and entertainment in Australia,” Julian Ogrin, CEO of BINGE and Kayo explains.

“We are always looking to improve our market leading user experience, as well as making our services available to more Australians, so we are thrilled that both Kayo and BINGE will now be easily accessible and available to Aussies with compatible LG TVs.”

Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia added:

“The launch of BINGE and Kayo on LG TVs is an exciting moment for us and yet another example of how we are offering Australians the best in home entertainment experiences.

“Joining our suite of existing content streaming apps, we are excited to offer our customers everything they need in home entertainment experiences, whether their passion is sport, movies or gaming.”

Kayo currently hosts over 50 sports, including the upcoming Ashes series, Big Bash league, men’s and women’s home cricket internationals, the NRL, AFL, NBA and Formula 1.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Foxtel Streaming Service Binge Launches On LG TVs
SmartHouse & Plug Put The Spin Into Foxtel’s Summer Of Cricket
More On Foxtel’s New Sky Glass TV
Optus Wins Bid For English Premier League Rights
Amazon Teams With Foxtel For Prime Video Channels
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Dodging Qualcomm, Tap TSMC For IPhone 5G Modem
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Myer Refinances Debt For “Significant Long Term Stability”
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Taiwan Surging To Record Chip Production, Still Not Enough
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Spotify Suddenly Ditches Car View Feature
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Apple AR Headset Tipped To Make Iphone Obsolete By 2032
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Dodging Qualcomm, Tap TSMC For IPhone 5G Modem
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In an ongoing effort to ease their reliance on US multinational Qualcomm for modem hardware for 5G connectivity for their...
Read More