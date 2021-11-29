HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Black Friday Bigger Retail Boost Than Boxing Day

Black Friday Bigger Retail Boost Than Boxing Day

By | 29 Nov 2021

Early economic data shows that this past weekend’s Black Friday sales rush has seemingly usurped the Boxing Day sales as the largest single boost to the Australian retail sector.

The National Retailers Association estimates the four days of sales will generate $5.6 billion in retail sales, up 8 per cent from last year.

Zip Pay data shows a 52 per cent leap in BNPL spending on Friday alone, compared to the previous four Fridays, which were already at elevated levels given the recent lockdown exodus.

“There is no doubt there is pent-up demand among consumers and from what we are seeing we predict Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be bigger retail moments than the Boxing Day sales,” said Debbie Wine, Zip chief marketing officer for Australia and New Zealand.

Zip data also showed that 65 per cent of sales over the weekend were not in store, suggesting the nature of how we shop has increasingly shifted online.

“In Sydney there was heavy rain so convenience is one explanation, but people are still uneasy about COVID-19 so shopping from their iPhone means they don’t need to line up, check in and wear masks and that gives them peace of mind.”

Zip also told The Australian that JB Hi-Fi, the Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, Catch and Kogan were the “most in-demand” retailers based its own sales data.

“Sales have been pleasing with good traffic both in store and online,” JB Hi-Fi chief executive Terry Smart said.

“Black Friday sales have been gaining momentum over the years and now is definitely becoming an established promotional event.”

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Optimism In Aussie Retail Sector Hits 10-Year-High: Deloitte
Amazon Beefs Up Aussie Workforce For Holiday Rush
Black Friday Set To Be Biggest Spending Day This Year
Afterpay And Zip Face Parliamentary Probe
Aussie BNPL Company Zip Strikes Microsoft Deal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Dodging Qualcomm, Tap TSMC For IPhone 5G Modem
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Myer Refinances Debt For “Significant Long Term Stability”
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Taiwan Surging To Record Chip Production, Still Not Enough
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Spotify Suddenly Ditches Car View Feature
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
Apple AR Headset Tipped To Make Iphone Obsolete By 2032
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Dodging Qualcomm, Tap TSMC For IPhone 5G Modem
Latest News
/
November 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In an ongoing effort to ease their reliance on US multinational Qualcomm for modem hardware for 5G connectivity for their...
Read More