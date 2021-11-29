Panasonic’s newest 4K laser projector is now available in Australia, with the local branch taking orders for the mighty impressive PT-FRQ50.

The projector uses Panasonic’s in-house Quad Pixel Drive technology, a pixel-quadrupling system that gives detailed 4K images, with high-speed 240Hz processing and a narrow DMD aperture ratio.

The projector includes two HDMI inputs that support CEC commands, an easy-to-integrate digital link connection for 4K video, and control-signal transmission over long distances, and a separate LAN terminal for control.

Chris Maw, Product Marketing Manager Projectors & Commercial Displays at Panasonic System Solutions Oceania said: “This projector offers the future-proofing of 4K in a compact chassis, with a 2x zoom lens to bring large image sizes to confined areas. This versatility and convenience are backed with the reliability and low-maintenance delivered by Panasonic’s laser technology.

“With laser projection and filter-less cooling, there’s no need for constant maintenance, saving time and cost. Customers can simply enjoy the benefits of a projector that offers impressively sharp big screen viewing in any situation. It can be installed in a range of rooms, with a wide image shift for those challenging spaces where projector and screen positioning may not be centred.”

The PT-FRQ50 will be available from January, with pricing starting at $9,699 RRP.