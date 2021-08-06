HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JVC Teases High-End 8K Laser Projector

JVC Teases High-End 8K Laser Projector

By | 6 Aug 2021
,

JVC has teased a new top-end 8K laser projector, though details are sparse.

A video posted to JVC’s YouTube channel offers a glimpse at the “new ultimate” laser projector in its premium D-ILA range, which is set to feature 8K resolution and HDR support.

JVC’s teaser gives little away about the device, though as noted by What Hi-Fi, it seems visually similar to the existing D-ILA range, which comprises the lamp-source 4K N5, N7, and N9, as well as the laser-source DLA-Z1. What Hi-Fi has speculated the announcement may be for a new lineup of projectors rather than a single model.

The video does not give a date for any potential future release.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Epson And Yamaha Join Forces On New Laser TV
Laser TV Market Explodes But Does It Have A Future & Will Retailers Back Them?
Epson Release 130-Inch ‘Laser Projection TV’
JVC Jumps On Air Purifying Your Car
IFA 2019: Amazon Unveils First OLED TV With Built-In Alexa + More
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus Accidentally Gave Customers’ Personal Details To White Pages
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
Optus And Samsung Create ‘Performance Enhancing Music’ For Olympians
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
RBA Wants New Rules For Big Tech Entering Oz Finance Sector
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
How Tech Companies Are Handling The Delta Strain
Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
ACCC Seeks Input On Eftpos Mega-Merger
ACCC Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus Accidentally Gave Customers’ Personal Details To White Pages
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus is under investigation for a potential 2019 breach of the Privacy Act, after the telco accidentally sent close to...
Read More