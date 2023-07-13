Jura have introduced the brand ENA 4 coffee machine, a compact one-cup machine, simple to use, for the most exceptional cup of coffee.

Users just need to press a button and go, that’s how easy it is to use. Just preselect three aroma levels, and let the Professional Aroma Grinder do its job.

Using fresh coffee beans to unfold the perfect cup of coffee, with users able to choose their favourite brand.

Utilising the intelligent Pulse Extraction process (PEP), the extraction time has been optimised for short specialities, and opens up new dimensions in aroma. There is also flexibility with the programming of the cup volume.

The Key Feature include:

Freshly ground coffee beans.

Fast and exceptional intensity of flavour

Simple and easy to use: preselection functions, one touch button.

Small and beautiful: compact design in Full Metropolitan Black, 27.1cm x 32.2cm x 44.5cm.

4x coffee specialties: Espresso, Coffee, Café Doppio, and Espresso Doppio.

The Jura ENA 4 coffee machine is available now online at www.au.jura.com, retailing for $1,599.00 AUD and available in Metropolitan Black.