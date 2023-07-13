HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Mobile Pixels Launches Portable Laptop Monitors In Australia

By | 13 Jul 2023

Mobile Pixels have launched a new DUEX range of portable laptop monitors in Australia, enabling the transforming of any laptop into a dual screen setup.

Forgetting about the cost of an external monitor, Mobile Pixel have launched a screen extension the almost doubles the screen space without the need for additional desk space.

The light weight screen an be attached by magnets to any laptop, with a compact and elegant design, and features multiple comfort features such as built-in eye care mode reducing blue light emissions, and an auto rotate feature allowing the switching from left side to right side setups.

There are multiple options with the second screen, including the DUEX Lite, Plus & Max.

The Lite is most affordable, under 600 grams with a 12.5 inch screen, available for $499.00 AUD.

The Plus has a 13.3 inch screen, costing $549.00 and the Max is equipped with a 14 inch screen, retailing for $599.00.

All are available at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Amazon, Mwave, Scorptec and Harvey Norman, in colours Grey and Navy.



