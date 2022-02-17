HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Jeep Take Electric Scooters Offroad

Jeep Take Electric Scooters Offroad

By | 17 Feb 2022

We’ve already seen respected brands Bugatti and Ducati venture past their road roots to hit the electric scooter field, now Jeep have partnered with Razor for an electric scooter designed to head off-road like their SUVs are primed for.

With heavy-duty eight inch tyres, the RX200 will eat up rough terrain, while the 200W motor can propel you along at about 19km/h.

If that gets a bit much, there’s a rear disc brake to chill you out. It will also carry you for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Maximum rider weight is around 70kg, and the scooter has a grippy platform to keep you on deck if you’ve gone too far off road.



