With inflation impacting on the supply chain, discount retailer The Reject Shop has warned the cost of goods they stock will keep rising through 2022.

With 367 stores across the country, they are playing hardball in negotiations with landlords, saying they will walk away from unprofitable stores if they can’t get acceptable rent reductions. A total of 75 leases will come up for renewal in the June half.

With about 60 per cent of their product sourced from overseas, Chief Executive Andre Reich says they decided to increase inventory to safeguard against disruptions in international shipping.

Their inventory was $99 million at December 31, which was about $9 million higher than a year earlier.

They say net profit after tax slipped 9.9 per cent to $15.4 million, with sales down 2.2 per cent at $425 million for the six months ending December 31.

This was all due to lockdowns and restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

“As is being seen across the market, the cost of goods continues to increase and is expected to continue increasing due to high raw materials costs and elevated international shipping costs,” says Reich.