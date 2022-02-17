With no word on actual release date or price yet, it’s been revealed Motorola and Verizon have teamed to produce a 5G neckband to power AR/VR headsets.

The development of headsets has seen them gradually decrease in size, though they are still quite cumbersome. But this new neckband looks like an innovative way to power them, cutting down on size by cutting out the need to incorporate a processor and other components into the actual headset or glasses.

This 5G neckband packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with 5G connectivity support, which will enable XR processing through the cloud.

It has a 5000 mAh battery, a touchpad, USB-C support, DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, an accelerometer and a gyroscope, in a truly versatile device.

Both Motorola and Verizon are also currently working on AR and VR applications.