Audio company JBL has unveiled six new upgraded headphone model at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, designed for those who live active lifestyles.

The models are said to include almost a dozen enhanced features across the JBL Tune and Live series, such as increased battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, EQ customisation, Adaptive True and Adaptive Noise Cancelling, among others.

Additionally, select models have also been designed to provide immersive sound experiences through upgraded speaker drivers, for surround sound and Pure Bass technology.

President of Lifestyle at HARMAN, Dave Rogers said, “At JBL, we look to ensure that audio consumers have a product for every moment, activity and lifestyle. Whether you are looking for premium features like Adaptive technologies and EQ customization or wanting a product to last you through the day, you’ll have several options and styles all packed with a high-quality sound experience.”

The JBL Tune 520BT wireless on-ear headphones are designed to be lightweight, and can fold flat for easy storage. The model has been upgraded and now includes an increased battery life of up to 57 hours, and adds an extra three with five minutes charging.

They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, and can switch from laptops to mobiles seamlessly.

Moving on to the JBL Tune 670NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling wireless on-ear headphones. These have been upgraded to increase the battery life, which now lasts up to 70 hours, with an added three hours from five minutes charge.

It has the latest Bluetooth 5.3 with LE, and can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. ANC technology blocks out interruptions and surroundings are sharpened with Ambient Aware and TalkThru.

Then there’s the JBL Tune 720BT wireless over-ear headphones, which are now upgraded and include up to 76 hours battery life, as well as Bluetooth 5.3, and buttons on the ear cup for controlling volume and managing calls.

The JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling wireless over-ear headphones now include an increased battery life of up to 70 hours, with an added three from five minutes charging, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 with LE.

All of these models are said to be available on JBL’s website from March 2024. Australian pricing is still to be revealed.

Additionally, JBL announced new additions to its Live headphone series. The JBL Live 770NC and Live 670NC feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient technology, advanced personalisation features, and immersive JBL Spatial Sound.

There are also new customisation tools such as HARMAN’s advanced Personi-FI 2.0 technology for creating custom sound experiences suited to the specific user, accessed via the JBL Headphones app.

All new Live headphones will be available from JBL’s website starting March 2024. Australian pricing has yet to be announced.