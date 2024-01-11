Costco will be closing one of its prime Melbourne locations, which has lead to concern among shoppers.

The Docklands Costco store in Melbourne’s CBD will be shutting down, with users calling the decision “so sad.”

The supermarket giant has confirmed however, that the store will be relocating to a new location, near Ardeer.

Costco Country Manager, Chris Tingman said, “Costco is continually looking to improve our members’ experience and bring great value.”

“Our focus is always to find the right location to meet our specifications so that we can ensure every warehouse is comprehensively stocked, offering a wide range of products and services of the best quality at the best possible price.”

“We are closing the Docklands warehouse and relocating to Ardeer. Costco is very excited to be a part of the wider Melbourne West community; we feel it is the perfect location for offering more convenience for our rapidly expanding membership base.”

“We look forward to sharing our progress with our members as we work on the relocation. Any updates will be shared via social media and on our website.”

A staff member from the Docklands store told a shopper the move was due to council and state government changes, seeing the cost of operating rising.

“Costco at the extreme end of Docklands is preparing to vacate due to the increasing in expenses due to Melbourne City Council and our state government,” a source revealed.

“Their outgoings apparently have gone up over 500 per cent in just over 10 years which has made it totally unaffordable.”

The source then said it was a “real blow” for those “who live sort of inner city because it’s going to be whoop-whoop if you want to go to Costco.”

Other shoppers haven’t been happy about the decision either, calling it the end of the Docklands precinct.

“This is so sad! It’s been our most shopped at Costco since opening. The location to the city is/was perfect for us. Hate the car park though! But still didn’t stop us going there,” said one person.

“It also brings in lots of people to the Docklands area so will be devastating for the shops and restaurants around the area. Such a pity!”

Another wrote, “That is the death knell for Docklands. Only reason people still go there is for Costco.”

“Docklands is and will always be a white elephant, Costco might’ve bought a bit of life to it but not enough,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “What! Oh no this sucks for people living inner city.”

“I thought the employee who told us it was closing was joking. Rent is crazy high. Makes sense. Also they pay parking of every person who shops there,” said another.

One customer said, “Ardeer is good for me I just hope they don’t shut Docklands before Ardeer is ready.”

Acting Victorian Premier Ben Carroll claimed there were plans to revitalise the area of Docklands, and Marvel stadium is at the centre.

The Docklands store was the first of the giant to open in Australia. Construction started in 2008, and it officially opened in 2009.

The next store, located in Auburn in Sydney’s west, didn’t open until 2011.

Last year, it was reported many Aussie parents were increasingly moving to Costco to help their families through tough times.

Costco is different to other grocery stores, in which customers pay an annual membership fee to shop there. This also provides customers with access to its fuel stations.

Another difference is that Costco is a wholesaler, meaning items are only sold in bulk.