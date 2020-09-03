JBL is releasing new portable speakers in its PartyBox range despite the pandemic, as well as three compact Bluetooth speakers.

The 100-watt JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and 240-watt PartyBox 310 are the latest entries in the PartyBox series, and feature light shows that sync to the music. JBL bills the speakers as being for “the ultimate mobile party”.

The On-The-Go is designed with a shoulder strap, while the 310 has built-in smooth glide wheels; according to Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division, both are built on JBL’s expertise in “big, bold sound”.

“Since launching our range of PartyBox speakers less than two years ago, we are the clear category leader. These two new additions to the range continue the JBL PartyBox story with the combination of powerful JBL Pro Sound, huge versatility and incredible light shows, and now the ability to take the party anywhere,” he said.

Also from JBL are the Xtreme 3 portable, Go 3 pocket and Clip 4 carabiner Bluetooth speakers, which all feature a new logo design and colour options.

“It’s the epic JBL sound we all know, now in an even more fabulous package that suits the street style of the JBL fanbase. All three speakers are now water and dust proof and also feature Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB-C connection, so our customers get all the latest features to match the new look,” said Rogers.

The PartyBox OnTheGo retails for $299.95 USD, and the 310 for $499.95 USD; the Xtreme 3 will sell for $349.95 USD, the Go 3 for $39.95 USD, and the Clip 4 for $69.95 USD. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be released.