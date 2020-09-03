HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Harman > JBL Brings Noise Cancelling, IPX7 To Earbud Range

JBL Brings Noise Cancelling, IPX7 To Earbud Range

By | 3 Sep 2020
, , , ,

JBL has added active noise cancelling and IPX7 waterproofing to its new lineup of wireless earbuds, set to release next month.

The Reflect MINI TWS (pictured above) and Live FREE NC+ earbuds will feature active noise cancellation with smart ambient technology; IPX7 sweat and waterproofing for durability; fast pairing; and enhanced battery life. According to Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division, the earbuds combine strong sound and design with cutting-edge features.

“Active Noise Cancelling and IPX7 sweat and waterproofing significantly improve the versatility and performance of the earbuds, and we’re delighted to bring these features to our TWS earbuds. We are also introducing our new Dual Connect + Sync technology.

“They pair with your device when the case is opened, and each earbud connects immediately and independently, allowing you to take calls with either side and assign unique functions to left and right,” he said.

The JBL Live FREE NC+ earbuds.

Also launching will be the Tune 225TWS earbuds, an upgrade to the 220TWS; these will not include the active noise cancelling or IPX7 waterproofing.

The Live FREE NC+ and Reflect MINI TWS will be available for $149 USD each on JBL’s website next month, and the Tune 225TWS for $99.95 USD. Australian pricing has not been released.

JBL Tune 225TWS.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
JBL Defies COVID With New Party Speakers
Klipsch And McLaren Race Ahead With Summer Earphone Range
LG Launch TONE Free TWS Earbuds With UV Nano Case
Yamaha Breaks Into Adaptive Headphone Market
Samsung Unveil Tip-less & Ergonomic Galaxy Buds Live
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: New D-Link Router Brings Mesh Wi-Fi 6 To The Masses
Latest News Latest Reviews Router & Switches
/
September 3, 2020
/
JBL Defies COVID With New Party Speakers
Compact Speakers Full-Sized Speakers Harman
/
September 3, 2020
/
TikTok Sale In Jeopardy After Algorithm Scrutiny
Communication Latest News Microsoft
/
September 3, 2020
/
Myer Cuts Amazon Deal In Retail Overhaul
Amazon Industry Latest News
/
September 3, 2020
/
Expect Retail Sales To Drop: Citi
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
September 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: New D-Link Router Brings Mesh Wi-Fi 6 To The Masses
Latest News Latest Reviews Router & Switches
/
September 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
While for some consumers the concept of Mesh Wi-Fi 6 is still a curious mystery, D-Link’s new EXO Smart AX1500...
Read More