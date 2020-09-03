JBL has added active noise cancelling and IPX7 waterproofing to its new lineup of wireless earbuds, set to release next month.

The Reflect MINI TWS (pictured above) and Live FREE NC+ earbuds will feature active noise cancellation with smart ambient technology; IPX7 sweat and waterproofing for durability; fast pairing; and enhanced battery life. According to Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division, the earbuds combine strong sound and design with cutting-edge features.

“Active Noise Cancelling and IPX7 sweat and waterproofing significantly improve the versatility and performance of the earbuds, and we’re delighted to bring these features to our TWS earbuds. We are also introducing our new Dual Connect + Sync technology.

“They pair with your device when the case is opened, and each earbud connects immediately and independently, allowing you to take calls with either side and assign unique functions to left and right,” he said.

Also launching will be the Tune 225TWS earbuds, an upgrade to the 220TWS; these will not include the active noise cancelling or IPX7 waterproofing.

The Live FREE NC+ and Reflect MINI TWS will be available for $149 USD each on JBL’s website next month, and the Tune 225TWS for $99.95 USD. Australian pricing has not been released.