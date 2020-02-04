HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Acer Releases A Monitor For Notebooks

Acer Releases A Monitor For Notebooks

By | 4 Feb 2020
, , , , , ,

Acer joins the portable external displays market with the release of its first USB-C based monitor for laptops, the 15.6-inch PM1, which is aimed for professionals and students at the entry-level segment of the market.

The new Acer 15.6-inch PM1 (model PM161Q) offers a 170-degree wide view angle, thanks to its Full HD IPS panel technology, and connects easily to any laptop, smartphone or tablet via a single USB-C cable.

The 6-bit IPS panel sports a 1920×1080 resolution, offers a maximum brightness of 250 nits, comes with an 800:1 contrast ratio, a 15ms GtG response time, 60Hz refresh rate, has an anti-glare coating, and can display 262,000 colours.

The PM161Q is ultra-light, weighing in at 0.97kg with a 2cm slim design, which ensures it doesn’t take up too much desk space or it perfectly fits into notebook bags.

The PM161Q also comes with Acer VisionCare, which encompasses Flickerless, BlueLightShield, ComfyView and low-dimming technologies to enhance viewing comfort over long periods and minimise eye fatigue.

Acer’s PM161Q portable monitor is now available directly from the Acer website for US$179.99.

About Post Author
Journalist/Editorial Production Manager
, , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
EU Vote Could Change Global Smartphone Market Forever
CES 2020: Acer’s Big Game Predator Monitors Choose Size Over Speed
CES 2020: Samsung Elevate SSD Data Protection With Fingerprint Security
MSI Shows Off Flagship Laptops & Innovations At CES 2020
CES 2020: MSI Showcase 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs
Content Display Industry
/
February 4, 2020
/
JB Hi Fi Shares Do A Runner As Other Retailers Collapse
Brands Industry Latest News
/
February 4, 2020
/
Why Panasonic TVs Failed To Sell
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
February 4, 2020
/
Loewe Launch Bild 2 Premium TV Lineup
Display Latest News LCD
/
February 4, 2020
/
ALOGIC & Belkin 2.1 HDMI Finally On Sale In Oz
Accessories Belkin Brands
/
February 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs
Content Display Industry
/
February 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics, who introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV support at this year’s CES, is now launching...
Read More