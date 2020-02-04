Acer Releases A Monitor For Notebooks

Acer joins the portable external displays market with the release of its first USB-C based monitor for laptops, the 15.6-inch PM1, which is aimed for professionals and students at the entry-level segment of the market.

The new Acer 15.6-inch PM1 (model PM161Q) offers a 170-degree wide view angle, thanks to its Full HD IPS panel technology, and connects easily to any laptop, smartphone or tablet via a single USB-C cable.

The 6-bit IPS panel sports a 1920×1080 resolution, offers a maximum brightness of 250 nits, comes with an 800:1 contrast ratio, a 15ms GtG response time, 60Hz refresh rate, has an anti-glare coating, and can display 262,000 colours.

The PM161Q is ultra-light, weighing in at 0.97kg with a 2cm slim design, which ensures it doesn’t take up too much desk space or it perfectly fits into notebook bags.

The PM161Q also comes with Acer VisionCare, which encompasses Flickerless, BlueLightShield, ComfyView and low-dimming technologies to enhance viewing comfort over long periods and minimise eye fatigue.

Acer’s PM161Q portable monitor is now available directly from the Acer website for US$179.99.