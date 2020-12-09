HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple's Fitness+ App Launches In Oz

Apple’s Fitness+ App Launches In Oz

9 Dec 2020
,

Apple’s new personalised workout service, Apple Fitness+, is set to launch in Australia on December 15.

It has been five years in the making and the app was developed in conjunction with Apple’s senior director of fitness and health technologies, Jay Blahnik, who worked with Nike on its popular Run Club app.

The Apple Fitness+ app will offer 10 different streamed video workout types including cycling, treadmill, HIIT, yoga and rowing.

New workouts for each type will be added weekly and a recommendation engine will suggest workouts based on user behaviour.

The service will be tightly integrated with the Apple Watch, with countdown timers shown on the device during workouts and a ‘Burn Bar’, which compares your performance with other users who have completed the same workout.

Data will be shared between Apple devices, so users can stream the Fitness+ app on an iPad but then use an Apple TV later.

In Australia, Apple Fitness+ will cost $14.99 a month of $119.99 for an annual subscription, which can be shared with up to six family members. Apple Watch owners will get a month of free access and Apple Watch Series 3 purchases will come with three months free.

This is a similar offer to health and wellness powerhouse Fitbit’s scheme, where users receive three months free premium with the purchase of a new Fitbit smartwatch.

“We’re excited for Apple Fitness+ to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team — in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across Apple devices — to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy,” Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik said in a statement announcing the service.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
