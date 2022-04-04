JB Hi-Fi is reportedly one of the businesses interested in buying the Jaycar franchise, which will go to auction in May.

Private equity firms, including Quadrant and BGH Capital, will also likely be bidding for the company, which is expected to sell in the region of $500 million. Wesfarmers are also reportedly interested, with the business being an obvious bolt-on to its booming Bunnings franchises.

Super Retail Group is also expected to be amongst the big bidders.

The winning buyer would take over more than 140 Jaycar and Road Tech Marine stores.

The sale will follow last year’s death of Gary Johnston who founded the company in 1981. The company reported $315 million sales and a $172.9 million gross profit during the 2021 financial year.