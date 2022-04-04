Android teams at Microsoft were informed via an internal memo that the structure of their operations would be adapted to better suit the companies plan for the future. The teams affected include Microsoft’s Surface Duo OS, Swift Key, Phone Link, Microsoft Launcher, and several more, according to a report by Windows Central.

In confirmation of the report, a Microsoft spokesperson issued the following statement.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. We recently made an organizational change to accelerate our impact and better serve our customers and partners.”

The roadmap for Microsoft and Android is reportedly full of “big ideas”. At the core of their new plans is the goal to further integrate Android and Windows even more than what is offered by their Phone Link feature. Eventually, Microsoft hope to achieve the same integration and fluidity that iOS has with MacOS.

New roles were generated as a result of the reshuffle, which pleasantly resulted in no redundancy. Shilpa Rangathan has taken the lead for Windows PM org, replacing Linda Averett, who is now the lead for a new team overseeing privacy, compliance, and security. Former CVP of Surface, Ali Akgun has been appointed the lead of a new AMPX group.