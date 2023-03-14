You can power pretty much anything and recharge up to 1400W with the solar panels of the Explorer 3000 Pro. The only bummer is the battery chemistry and proprietary inputs.

Still, Jackery are a respected company who make portable batteries to sort you out when you’re away from the grid – enter the Explorer 3000 Pro.

This first made an impact at CES 2023 in Las Vegas January, loaded with AC and DC ports to charge pretty much anything you throw at it, things like Air conditioners, space heaters, etc. Anything producing up to 3000W of sustained AC output with a 6000W peak.

There’s also the option of plugging up to 1400W of solar input to keep everything charged while you’re out and about.

Weighing in at 29kg, it has a telescope handle and wheels so it’s not a chore to lug around.

Sadly, Jackery still use NMC battery chemistry instead of more advanced lithium iron phosphate, which provides better performance and longer life.

There also isn’t an iOS app to remotely monitor its solar generators, though that won’t be an issue from March 31.

Meanwhile, the Explorer 300 Pro can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in between three and four hours, with perfect sun hitting six of the 200W panels at a right angle.

To drop that time to 2.5 hours, plug it into an AC outlet pulling a max of 1800W, or 35 hours from a 12V/8A car outlet.

The battery-only Explorer 3000 Pro hits the market March 27 for $2799. The solar-generator configuration with to 200W Solar Saga panels lists for $3999.