The National Cabinet has relaxed isolation rules for several key industries, including transport and logistics.

This means that close household contacts of those with COVID-19 can still work, providing they are symptom-less and produce a negative RAT.

While this is good news for the many retail industries that rely upon the transport and logistics arms, the Transport Workers’ Union National secretary, Michael Kaine isn’t happy with the rule change.

“We’re already hearing reports of close contact transport workers forced to return to work, leaving childcare to sick partners,” Kaine said.

“These are the workers who’ve kept us going throughout the pandemic, now given no choice but to risk their own health and that of their families.”

Kaine has called for free RATs, and government funding for workers who need to leave for booster shots or go into isolation.