HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Isolation Rules Lifted For Aussie Transport, Logistics Industry

Isolation Rules Lifted For Aussie Transport, Logistics Industry

By | 14 Jan 2022

The National Cabinet has relaxed isolation rules for several key industries, including transport and logistics.

This means that close household contacts of those with COVID-19 can still work, providing they are symptom-less and produce a negative RAT.

While this is good news for the many retail industries that rely upon the transport and logistics arms, the Transport Workers’ Union National secretary, Michael Kaine isn’t happy with the rule change.

“We’re already hearing reports of close contact transport workers forced to return to work, leaving childcare to sick partners,” Kaine said.

“These are the workers who’ve kept us going throughout the pandemic, now given no choice but to risk their own health and that of their families.”

Kaine has called for free RATs, and government funding for workers who need to leave for booster shots or go into isolation.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Google Data Shows Australians CBDs Are Ghost Towns
Facebook Office Workers Now Required To Get Booster
Australian Retail Sales Leapt To $33.4 Billion In November
Amazon Halves Isolation Period, Paid Leave For Workers
PM Concedes Omicron Will Slow Economic Recovery
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fortnite Returns To iPhones Thanks To Loophole
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
Iranian Spy Network Recruited Israeli Women Through Facebook
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
TSMC Earmarking $60+ Billion To Fix Chip Shortage
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
Tumble Dryers Leading Source Of Microfibre Pollution
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
Google Data Shows Australians CBDs Are Ghost Towns
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fortnite Returns To iPhones Thanks To Loophole
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Epic Games v Apple has been one of the longest-running and most consequential tech-related lawsuits in decades, but it’s taken...
Read More