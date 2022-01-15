Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page and 82 year old Chairman Gerry Harvey, both have Covid after parading around at several Magic Millions functions on the Gold Coast, this week without a mask.

This resulted in the co-owners of the Magic Millions not being able attend Saturday’s main event after Gerry tested positive to Covid after taking a rapid antigen test just before the main event this resulted in the couple having to isolate.

At several social functions this week, the married couple were seen socialising without a mask.

No comment has been issued by Harvey Norman management.