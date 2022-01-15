BREAKING NEWS: Gerry Harvey & Katie Page Both Have Covid
Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page and 82 year old Chairman Gerry Harvey, both have Covid after parading around at several Magic Millions functions on the Gold Coast, this week without a mask.
This resulted in the co-owners of the Magic Millions not being able attend Saturday’s main event after Gerry tested positive to Covid after taking a rapid antigen test just before the main event this resulted in the couple having to isolate.
At several social functions this week, the married couple were seen socialising without a mask.
No comment has been issued by Harvey Norman management.