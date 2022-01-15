HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Gerry Harvey & Katie Page Both Have Covid

BREAKING NEWS: Gerry Harvey & Katie Page Both Have Covid

By | 15 Jan 2022

Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page and 82 year old Chairman Gerry Harvey, both have Covid after parading around at several Magic Millions functions on the Gold Coast, this week without a mask.

This resulted in the co-owners of the Magic Millions not being able attend Saturday’s main event after Gerry tested positive to Covid after taking a rapid antigen test just before the main event this resulted in the couple having to isolate.

At several social functions this week, the married couple were seen socialising without a mask.

No comment has been issued by Harvey Norman management.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
ACCC To “Name And Shame” Retailers Gouging On COVID Tests
Harvey Norman Jumps On Ducati Scooters As Demand Soars
EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Direct Sell Store Upsets Local Retailers
Stock Shortages Now Omicron Challenges Retailers, David Jones Speaks Out
Harvey Norman CEO Insists Company Is ‘Comfortable and Confident’
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Isolation Rules Lifted For Aussie Transport, Logistics Industry
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
Fortnite Returns To iPhones Thanks To Loophole
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
Iranian Spy Network Recruited Israeli Women Through Facebook
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
TSMC Earmarking $60+ Billion To Fix Chip Shortage
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
Tumble Dryers Leading Source Of Microfibre Pollution
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Isolation Rules Lifted For Aussie Transport, Logistics Industry
Latest News
/
January 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The National Cabinet has relaxed isolation rules for several key industries, including transport and logistics. This means that close household...
Read More