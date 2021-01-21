Sennheiser unveiled a pair of $479.95 wired in-ear headphones this month – but it begs the question: Is there still a demand for these products when true-wireless is such a booming market?

The company’s new IE 300 earphones come with a suite of features which give it powerful audio and a premium hi-fi listening experience, including a 7mm Extra Wide Band transducer and a frequency response of 6 Hz to 20 kHz.

Sennheiser designed the earphones with flexible ear hooks and silicone and memory foam in three sizes for optimal comfort, while a 3.5mm cable connects them to your device.

“When you are passionate about audio, details matter. That’s why we meticulously crafted the IE 300 to let listeners hear every nuance in their music,” said Jermo Köhnke, Product Manager at Sennheiser.

“The IE 300 is designed to be a companion on the go, while still providing a superior audio experience, no matter your surroundings.”

The IE 300’s supplied 3.5mm cable is reinforced with para-aramid for outstanding stability even after thousands of bend cycles and can easily be replaced for optimal flexibility.

And for additional strain relief, the high-quality gold-plated Fidelity+ MMCX connector is seated in a recessed, 4.8mm-wide socket in the housing while a premium carry case is included for safe storage.

The Sennheiser IE 300 will be available from March 2021 in Australia for $479.95.

While German-headquartered Sennheiser is renowned for its premium audio products, a high-end pair of $400+ wired headphones could be a difficult product to flog in a market saturated with less-expensive true wireless earbuds.

Some of Sennheiser’s main competitors in this specific area are Klipsh, Sony and Beats.

Stay tuned, ChannelNews will feature a review on the Sennheiser IE 300 earphones in the near future.