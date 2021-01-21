HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sennheiser Unveils $479.95 IE 300 Earphones Despite Big Growth In Buds

Sennheiser Unveils $479.95 IE 300 Earphones Despite Big Growth In Buds

By | 21 Jan 2021
,

Sennheiser unveiled a pair of $479.95 wired in-ear headphones this month – but it begs the question: Is there still a demand for these products when true-wireless is such a booming market?

The company’s new IE 300 earphones come with a suite of features which give it powerful audio and a premium hi-fi listening experience, including a 7mm Extra Wide Band transducer and a frequency response of 6 Hz to 20 kHz.

Sennheiser designed the earphones with flexible ear hooks and silicone and memory foam in three sizes for optimal comfort, while a 3.5mm cable connects them to your device.

“When you are passionate about audio, details matter. That’s why we meticulously crafted the IE 300 to let listeners hear every nuance in their music,” said Jermo Köhnke, Product Manager at Sennheiser.

“The IE 300 is designed to be a companion on the go, while still providing a superior audio experience, no matter your surroundings.”

The IE 300’s supplied 3.5mm cable is reinforced with para-aramid for outstanding stability even after thousands of bend cycles and can easily be replaced for optimal flexibility.

And for additional strain relief, the high-quality gold-plated Fidelity+ MMCX connector is seated in a recessed, 4.8mm-wide socket in the housing while a premium carry case is included for safe storage.

The Sennheiser IE 300 will be available from March 2021 in Australia for $479.95.

While German-headquartered Sennheiser is renowned for its premium audio products, a high-end pair of $400+ wired headphones could be a difficult product to flog in a market saturated with less-expensive true wireless earbuds.

Some of Sennheiser’s main competitors in this specific area are Klipsh, Sony and Beats.

Stay tuned, ChannelNews will feature a review on the Sennheiser IE 300 earphones in the near future.

<
About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds – Do They Deliver?
ADAPT 460T Earphones Review: Incredible ANC & Crystal Clear Sound
Sennheiser Set To Be Affected By COVID-19 Questions Over Accounts Structure
Sennheiser Receive Bailout Loan
Sennheiser Reveal Anniversary Offer & Limited Edition Headphones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NVIDIA Brings GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming To Oz
Cloud Gaming Latest News Nvidia
/
January 22, 2021
/
Epson Launches Trio Of Business Projectors
Epson Latest News
/
January 21, 2021
/
Is Microsoft Gearing Up For New Surface Laptop Range?
Latest News Microsoft
/
January 21, 2021
/
REVIEW: 3rd Gen Ring Stick Up Cam Perfect For Pet Spying
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
January 21, 2021
/
Netflix Listens To Users & Promises ‘Shuffle Play’ In 2021 After Hitting 200m Subscribers
Latest News Netflix
/
January 21, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NVIDIA Brings GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming To Oz
Cloud Gaming Latest News Nvidia
/
January 22, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
NVIDIA is bringing its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service to Australia, thanks to a partnership with Perth ISP Pentanet. The...
Read More