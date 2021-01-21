HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
21 Jan 2021
Netflix is finally adding the much-anticipated ‘Shuffle Play’ button after the streaming giant was spotted testing the feature last year.

Shuffle Play will work by picking content for users based on their viewing habits, similar to a ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ button, if fans are feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices.

Netflix’s COO and chief product officer Greg Peters says the fun feature is for users to “indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play.”

The company announced the impending addition of the feature during its financial results, reports Variety. While Netflix has not officially confirmed the name of the feature, it was named ‘Shuffle Play’ during the testing.

Users have been calling out for such a feature for some time as Netflix adds more and more content to its streaming offering.

After hitting a milestone 200m subscribers this year, the streaming service confirmed it will be adding a new release to its line-up every single week of 2021.

Netflix revealed it added more than 8.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2020 and signed up a record 37 million users during the year.

It subscriber base has doubled since 2017, when it hit the milestone of 100 million paying customers.

The California-based company generated $US6.64 billion in fourth quarter revenue, up from $5.45 billion for the same period in 2019.

Overall profit however decreased from $542 million to $587 million. It is now worth $1.19 a share, compared to $1.30 per share a year earlier.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
